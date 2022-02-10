×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Casting Society Reveals New Name and Logo

The international group removes 'America' from their name in an expansion towards global markets.

Casting Society Logo
Casting Society Logo

On Thursday Feb. 10, the Casting Society of America (also known as the CSA) has announced a new name — Casting Society — and unveiled a new logo. 

The announcement comes from the organization’s president, Kim Williams, in the wake of the group’s enormous growth in recent years: To date, almost 1,200 casting professionals are members, with about a quarter of those operating outside of the United States. Those international participants are based in continents as varied as Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.

The American Society of Casting Directors, as it was initially christened, was formed in 1982 by Mike Fenton, Al Onorato and Joe Reich. As the group celebrates its 40th anniversary, a focus on international outreach feels necessary, and thus, the removal of “America” from the group’s title.

Related Stories

Seth Rogen
Movie News

Seth Rogen Doesn't Get Why Hollywood Is So Invested in Oscars Viewership: "Maybe People Just Don't Care"

Nobody's Hero
Movie Reviews

'Nobody's Hero' ('Viens je t'emmène'): Film Review | Berlin 2022

“By removing America from our name, we are embracing how CSA has grown exponentially and globally in recent years,” Williams explained in a statement. “The acronym CSA will stay the same, as it is a trusted and well-known moniker used by casting directors across the entertainment spectrum, from film, television, theater, short films and commercials.”

Per a press statement, the group’s purpose is “establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests.”

In recent years, casting has gained more recognition as a specialized area in the awards conversation. Two years ago, BAFTA became the first major ceremony to announce a casting prize (past winners include Joker and Rocks, while this year’s nominees are Boiling Point, Dune, The Hand of God, King Richard and West Side Story). Since then, the Australian Academy has followed suit with their own casting prize — last year’s winner was High Ground.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad