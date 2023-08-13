CBS News Chief Neeraj Khemlani Announces His Departure

CBS news chief Neeraj Khemlani is exiting his role at the company.

Khemlani sent a note to CBS staff announcing his departure and sharing that he will be moving on to a new chapter with a multi-year, multi-platform first-look deal with the corporation to develop content like documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster.

“It’s an opportunity that will allow me to write, report and develop stories that I’ve long wanted to pursue,” he wrote, before going on to list all the success the news network has had during his tenure as chief.

“There’s no question that this has been a transformative period,” he continued. “We built the best morning show in the history of CBS News, reimagined our streaming channel and invested in the reporting ranks and the D.C. Bureau – including the Evening News – to position the network for excellence in the next presidential election.”

He explained that CBS maintained the No. 1 position in its weekend programs, developed and launched plans to grow revenue, and elevated and promoted people from within the company. Khemlani also expressed how proud he is of what the whole team has accomplished that has made the division even stronger.

“It’s with all of this progress in mind that I know it’s the right time for me to switch gears and focus on the reporting I love, the creative content I love, and, most importantly, the family I love,” he concluded. “While I will undoubtedly miss the day-to-day with so many wonderful colleagues, I’m looking forward to slipping my reporter’s notebook back into my pocket and heading out on a new adventure.”

President and CEO of CBS George Cheeks shared his own statement about Khemlani’s exit, explaining that he and the former news chief spoke about his departure before it happened and his desire to pursue other projects.

“Neeraj will leave CBS News with our broadcasts stronger and our streaming footprint bigger and better,” he wrote. “CBS News and Stations is much better positioned for its multi-platform future. I’m so proud of the journalism on display every day from this division. The quality and diversity of stories we tell is so vital to the viewers we serve.”