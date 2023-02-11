Channing Tatum Recalls Embarrassing Moment Meeting Matt Damon for the First Time: “I Still Think About It Today” 

Channing Tatum said he “almost didn’t recover” after what he describes as his awkward first encounter with Matt Damon.

In an interview with People magazine, published online Friday, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star said he met Damon while filming Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 film, Haywire.

He recalled sitting at an Albuquerque hotel bar with Soderbergh after a long day of filming when the Good Will Hunting actor came to hang out with the director. “I’m just beside myself,” he said. “I’m such a fan and still am. I sat down next to him, and I was like, ‘Hey, man. Where are you from?’ — and I was like ‘I just asked Matt Damon where he’s from.'”

He continued, “Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn’t recover. I don’t think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I’ll just have a cold sweat and feel like, I can’t believe….”

The 21 Jump Street actor explained that he doesn’t “really like to meet famous people or meet the people that I admire or even like their work,” because he will sometimes “panic when I talk to people.”

In the end, Tatum said The Martian star “didn’t even acknowledge” the fact that he was freaking out, “because he’s such a personable guy.”

“He just took care of me in that moment and answered me,” he explained. “It was like nothing ever happened. He was just like, ‘Oh, I’m from Boston. Where are you from?’ and I was like, ‘I’m from Florida.’ In my head, I just kept screaming: ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry!'”

The White House Down actor added that he and Damon are “friendly now” and that he “sort of keep[s] it together today,” but that he doesn’t know if the actor remembers the first time they met.