‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32.
Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,” which is the absence of a spleen, due to “remote blunt force trauma to [her] torso,” according to the spokesperson.
Related Stories
Dean’s death was ruled an accident.
The medical examiner determined that her bacterial sepsis was caused after she was infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria is commonly found in the mouths of people, dogs and cats, but can cause an infection under certain conditions. At this point, it’s unclear what was responsible for Dean’s infection.
The South African actress, who was born in Cape Town as Charlbi Dean Kriek, began modeling at 14 before making the transition to acting in 2010, when she starred in the film Spud. Her most recent work was Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and is nominated for two Golden Globes.
“It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her,” Östlund wrote on Instagram following her death. “Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad.”
Dean’s other film credits include Spud 2: The Madness Continues (2013), Blood in the Water (2016), Don’t Sleep (2017), An Interview With God (2018) and Porthole (2018). She also recurred on The CW’s Black Lightning.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Will Smith
THR’s 2022 Yearbook: Who Was the Industry’s Homecoming Queen? Class Clown? Cutest Couple?
-
-
thr news
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen, More Defend Children of Hollywood Notables Amid Viral Debate: “Nepo Babies Have Feelings”
-
-
Obituaries
Franco Harris, Steelers Hall of Fame Running Back Known for the Immaculate Reception, Dies at 72
-
Harvey Weinstein
Rowena Chiu, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Mira Sorvino and Others React to Weinstein’s Rape Conviction in L.A. Trial