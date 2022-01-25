Cheryl Hines Addresses Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Comments About Vaccines and Nazi Germany

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates.

During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945.

“Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy, a vocal critic of vaccines, said at the event. “Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”

After footage of the speech went viral on social media and was met with widespread criticism, a Twitter user tagged Hines to ask the actress for her response.

“My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star replied via Twitter on Monday. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

After another Twitter user tweeted that Hines should have said her husband was “wrong” to compare the vaccine situation to the Holocaust, the actress replied, “Yes, I agree with you.”

Hines, who wed Kennedy in 2014, later wrote that her initial tweet was not “about WW II.” When asked to further clarify what her initial tweet was addressing, she posted, “I was responding to, ‘Do you stand with your husband.'”

Among the responses to Kennedy’s speech was a statement posted to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Twitter account Sunday that condemned his remarks as “outrageous and deeply offensive.”