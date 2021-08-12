Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Message: “I Have the Right to Not Get That S***”

Chet Hanks has doubled down on his anti-vaccine stance in a new video posted to his Instagram, following a storm of criticism for a clip he posted on Tuesday in which he derided mask-wearing, revealed he lied about having the virus and downplayed COVID-19 as “the flu.”

In the new video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, a shirtless Hanks, who goes by the rap name Chet Hanx, begins by referencing the furore from his initial video. “Okay, I’m gonna keep this real simple for you guys. Real simple. Okay. Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine… I have the right to not get that s***,” Hanks said.

Hanks, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who were hospitalized by COVID-19 last year and have been firm advocates of people getting vaccinated, continued by suggesting his immune system was robust enough to not have to get vaccinated. “I wanted to [get the vaccine], but my immune system said, ‘it’s good.’ Okay. It doesn’t need to be tampered with it said, ‘it’s good.'”

The White Boy Summer rapper then concluded the video with a ramble about the FDA and aliens. “Okay, let’s be real. 99% of your motherf****** wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection. Okay, there’s more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you,” he added without offering evidence or making much sense.