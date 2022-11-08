Chris Evans Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine has named Chris Evans as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

Evan’s selection was announced Monday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 41-year-old actor, famed for playing Captain America across several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, inherits the mantle from fellow MCU star Paul Rudd.

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Evans got his start on television in the Fox comedy-drama series Opposite Sex in 2000, and made his feature debut the following year in Not Another Teen Movie. His breakthrough Hollywood role came in Fox’s Fantastic Four (2005) where he played Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Outside of superhero movies, Evans has garnered positive notices for films such as Danny Boyle’s Sunshine (2007), Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer (2013) and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019).

The MCU has proved to be fertile ground for producing Sexiest Men Alive. In the recent past, People‘s selection panel has chosen Chris Hemsworth (2014), Bradley Cooper (2011), Michael B. Jordan (2020) and Ryan Reynolds (2010).

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.