Chris Hemsworth Says Comments About Acting Break Due to Health Concerns Were “Blown Out of Proportion”

Chris Hemsworth is clarifying his reason for wanting to take a career break and that there are still many projects in his future.

Last year, during an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor revealed that he learned he had the APOE4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, during filming for his National Geographic series, Limitless. While speaking with the outlet, Hemsworth added that he wanted to take some time off from acting.

But he is now clarifying that his comments were “sort of blown out of proportion,” and that his acting break wasn’t necessarily connected to the results from the blood test that was included in Limitless’ fifth episode.

“I wanted to take off because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I’ve got three kids that I want to spend more time with,” he recently explained to Entertainment Tonight while talking about Extraction 2, which will hit Netflix on June 16.

Hemsworth said doing the National Geographic show made him “realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often.”

He continued, “The information about the predisposition … allowed me to make all the changes – whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness. Which is the point of the series. The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life.”

Although he is looking at his life a little differently now, Hemsworth still has several plans for future projects. The only difference is he’s making choices that work best for him and his lifestyle.

“I’ve been running from project to project for long time, just to avoid being unemployed or that fear that it’s the last job you’ll get, you know?” he said. “I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I’m involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people.”