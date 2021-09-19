Chris Rock Says He Has COVID-19, Encourages Vaccinations

- Share this article on Facebook
Chris Rock on Sunday morning encouraged people to be vaccinated while announcing he had contracted COVID- 19.
In his short message posted to Twitter, the comic-actor said, “Hey, guys. I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”
A rep did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Rock’s post was inundated with well wishes from friends and fans.
While a guest on The Tonight Show in May, Rock told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Rock noted on different occasions that he took the pandemic seriously and he encouraged others to do the same, such as wearing a mask.
