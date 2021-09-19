×
Chris Rock Says He Has COVID-19, Encourages Vaccinations

The comic-actor previously said he had taken the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Chris Rock
Chris Rock performs onstage during the Total Blackout Tour at Bass Concert Hall on May 14, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/WireImage

Chris Rock on Sunday morning encouraged people to be vaccinated while announcing he had contracted COVID- 19.

In his short message posted to Twitter, the comic-actor said, “Hey, guys. I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

A rep did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Rock’s post was inundated with well wishes from friends and fans.

While a guest on The Tonight Show in May, Rock told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Rock noted on different occasions that he took the pandemic seriously and he encouraged others to do the same, such as wearing a mask.

