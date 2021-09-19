Chris Rock Says He Has COVID-19, Encourages Vaccinations

Chris Rock performs onstage during the Total Blackout Tour at Bass Concert Hall on May 14, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Chris Rock on Sunday morning encouraged people to be vaccinated while announcing he had contracted COVID- 19.

In his short message posted to Twitter, the comic-actor said, “Hey, guys. I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

A rep did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Rock’s post was inundated with well wishes from friends and fans.

While a guest on The Tonight Show in May, Rock told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Rock noted on different occasions that he took the pandemic seriously and he encouraged others to do the same, such as wearing a mask.