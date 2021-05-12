Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden for Social Media Bullying

Chrissy Teigen has publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden after being accused of bullying them a decade ago, including telling Stodden to take their own life.

Stodden, 26, recently called out multiple celebrities, including Teigen as well as Joy Behar and Courtney Love, in an interview with the Daily Beast for harassing them on and off social media when they were a teenager. Stodden garnered fame alongside criticism in 2011 for marrying 50-year-old acting coach and The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 years old. The couple divorced in 2020.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” Stodden alleged of Teigen.

On Wednesday, Teigen addressed the tweets and publicly apologized on Twitter, writing “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

“These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize,” Teigen continued. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”