Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens’ Criticism of Underwear Ad Featuring Model in Wheelchair: “My Rage Is Keeping Me Awake”

Christina Applegate is shutting down Conservative commentator Candace Owens following her criticism of an underwear ad featuring a model in a wheelchair.

A clip from one of Owen’s recent episodes of her Daily Wire show sparked outrage across social media this week when she blasts a 2022 campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing line that included a model in a wheelchair promoting products for those with disabilities.

“I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing. I really don’t get it. I don’t know. And if I’m wrong, again, educate me, today, I just want to be educated in the comments,” Owens said in response to the ad. “Why did they do this? I don’t know, I don’t know why this needed to be done. I’m getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous.”

“By the way, I think people in wheelchairs will back me up on this,” she claimed. “I think they’re on my side. I think they think this is stupid.”

“Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing,” Applegate wrote on Twitter Thursday. “This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s fucking gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us.”

The Bad Moms star, who revealed in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, continued, “Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how fucking hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake.”

She later followed up on Twitter again, writing, “I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely.”

Another voice in the matter also clapped back at Owens’ comments and explained that “wheelchair users will not agree with [Owens’] views.” Haleigh Rosa, the model featured in the said ad, recently told Forbes that she was shocked to hear the political commentator’s comments, saying, “it’s so often assumed that the disability community should be felt bad for. The people I know that have disabilities are some of the most resilient people. … “If [Owens] truly wants to educate herself, she can reach out to me. I’m not one for cancel culture; I believe in the power of education. I’d love to have a conversation and educate Candace.”

After being slammed online, the political pundit addressed the controversy in a video posted online Wednesday, saying, “Let’s debunk the idea that I’m an ableist. I thought that was really, really interesting, that I somehow wanted to pursue disabled people and I wanted them out of spaces because that is absolute nonsense.”

She continued, “I’ve spent my entire life fighting the idea that, in order for me to feel like I’m allowed to be Black or that I’m allowed to be a woman, I need to therefore see Black women everywhere. That is the opposite of what it means to actually have confidence. I don’t need to see Tyra Banks being a model. I don’t need to see Tyra Banks wearing underwear.”