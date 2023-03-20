Chuck Lorre Donates $30M to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for New School (Exclusive)

The Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles will be getting a new school thanks to a $30 million donation from Chuck Lorre.

The veteran TV creator and showrunner, known for such TV hits as Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, and his Chuck Lorre Family Foundation gifted the funds to help underserved people seeking to pursue a career in the healthcare industry.

“Choosing to collaborate with Cedars-Sinai, one of healthcare’s most respected institutions, was not a tough call for me,” said Lorre, a longtime donor of Cedars-Sinai. “When the opportunity presented itself to provide training and certificates for underserved individuals in our community, which in some instances would double their salaries, I was all in. Partnering with Cedars-Sinai to create the school of allied health will allow us to see long-term impacts in our communities.”

From left: Arthur J. Ochoa, Nicole Leonard, Chuck Lorre, Andy Ortiz and Trisha Cardoso Courtesy of Cedars-Sinai

The Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health, set to open in 2024, will provide training in six healthcare areas, including respiratory therapy, pharmacy technician training, clinical laboratory science, MRI technology, radiologic technology and echo/cardio technology — some of the sectors most in-need of staffing.

Following the completion of their programs, which will range from six to 24 months, students will also be able to start their careers at Cedars-Sinai, to become certified in their chosen fields.

“We are honored that Chuck Lorre and his foundation have chosen to continually invest in Cedars-Sinai’s flourishing programs and initiatives,” said Arthur J. Ochoa, JD, senior vip advancement and chief advancement officer at Cedars-Sinai. “The foundation’s forward thinking will help develop future generations of Cedars-Sinai caliber professionals.”

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation said its goal is to address pay disparities that impact those in underrepresented communities who are looking for jobs.

Since 2014, the foundation has been making contributions to Cedars-Sinai, including its Youth Employment and Development program for students at Fairfax High School interested in careers in healthcare.