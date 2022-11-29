Clarence Gilyard, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Matlock’ and ‘Die Hard’ Actor, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard, a veteran actor who had notable roles in Die Hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger who would later become a theater professor and author, has died. He was 66.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard taught, announced his death on Monday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He had been suffering from a long illness. No further details were released.

In a rich and varied career that spanned five decades, Gilyard achieved success in film, television and on stage. For film fans, he is perhaps best known for playing Theo, Hans Gruber’s cocky computer hacker in 1988’s Die Hard. In the 1990s, Gilyard was a familiar face on primetime television, first for playing private investigator Conrad McMasters on the legal drama Matlock and then, in a career-defining role, as Ranger James Trivette in the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Born Clarence Darnell Gilyard Jr. in 1955, in Moses Lake, Washington, he grew up as an Air Force brat. He entered the U.S. Air Force Academy after high school but left after a year. He attended Sterling College in Kansas, playing wide receiver for the football team, but couldn’t afford to stay there and moved to California. Gilyard then enrolled at Cal State University, Long Beach, and signed up for an acting class.

Making progress with acting, Gilyard dropped out of college and appeared in minor television roles including NBC’s Diff’rent Strokes. He also played Officer Ben Webster in the last season of ChiPs in the 1982-83 season and then played Roland Culp, opposite Jim Carrey on NBC’s failed pilot The Duck Factory.

Gilyard’s big TV break came in 1989 when he landed the role of Conrad McMasters on the NBC legal drama Matlock. He played McMasters, Ben Matlock’s second private investigator, in nearly every episode from seasons four to seven, with guest appearances in season eight, for a total of 96 episodes.

He left Matlock in 1993 to star in CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, the television series Gilyard is most closely associated with. Starring opposite Chuck Norris’ Walker, Gilyard played Texas Ranger Sergeant James “Jimmy” Trivette, the protagonist’s best friend and partner. A phenomenally popular show, Walker, Texas Ranger ran for eight seasons — a total of 203 episodes — and spawned a 2005 television film, Trial by Fire, that featured a cameo by Gilyard.

His other notable TV credits include NBC’s The Facts of Life and 227, CBS’ Simon & Simon and a supporting role in Michael Mann’s highly influential television movie L.A. Takedown.

Gilyard’s first film appearance came in 1986 and was the not-insignificant role of Lieutenant Junior Grade Marcus “Sundown” Williams, one of the elite fighter pilots in Tony Scott’s monster hit Top Gun.

