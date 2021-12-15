HBO, Warner Bros. Among Top Winners at 2021 Clio Entertainment Awards

Clio Entertainment, the international awards program recognizing creativity in marketing the entertainment business, celebrated its big winners at a 50th anniversary celebration, presented by Prime Video, in Los Angeles’ Sunset Room Hollywood on Tuesday.

During the hybrid indoor-outdoor event, HBO was revealed as the television/streaming network of the year, Warner Bros. as studio of the year, Microsoft Studios/ Xbox as game publisher of the year, and marketing group BOND as agency of the year, as they each had the most overall wins in their respective categories. Voice actor Tom Kane, whose career includes work for the Stars Wars franchise, The Avengers, Family Guy, Scooby Doo and Fortnite, was recognized with the 2021 Honorary Clio Award for his contributions to the industry.

Scott Goldman, president of boutique theatrical marketing agency JAX, presented to Kane, joking that “when you had a recording session with Tom, you got Tom plus 300 of his other voices,” as he has voice doubled for the likes of Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, William Shatner, Yoda, C3-PO and Admiral Akbar. And aside from performing over 100,000 voiceover sessions, “Tom is one of the most talented, compassionate and silliest people I’ve ever met in this business,” Goldman said. Kane’s daughter accepted via video on his behalf.

Amazon execs Jerome Core, senior industry and content lead of DEI for Amazon Studios, and Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, were also on hand during the ceremony, with Ojo unveiling a new honor that Clio Entertainment and Prime Video are introducing next year called the Emerging Creative Award, which aims to be “for people who don’t currently have access to the entertainment marketing industry.”

Clio Entertainment Awards executive director Ashley Falls also spoke about the group’s 50-year history, established as the Key Art Awards by The Hollywood Reporter in 1971 before becoming a Clio property in 2015 that still counts THR as a media partner. Falls shouted out this year’s honorees as “some of the most dedicated, hardworking and awe-inspiring creators in the business.”

A full list of this year’s winners below:

Games:

Audio/Visual: The Last of Us: Part II by AKQA for The Last of Us: Part II

Brand Identity: Announce Trailer by Buddha Jones for The Outer Worlds 2

Experiential/Events: Honeyfruit by BBH Singapore for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Original Content: Bound by Ink by McCann London for Xbox / Gears of War

Partnerships Branded Content Video: Chillhop Lo-Fi Fantasy by Liquid+Arcade for Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius & War of the Visions

Public Relations: Liferun by Wunderman Thompson Seattle for International Committee of the Red Cross

Home Entertainment:

Experiential/Events: Friends 25th Anniversary Takeover by Twenty Four 7 for AT&T and Warner Bros. Television

Packaging: Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Packaging by HBO

Partnerships Branded Content Video: DieHard is Back by The Marketing Arm for Advance Auto Parts/DieHard

Television/Streaming:

Experiential/Events: Courtside by FCB New York for 2020 NBA Finals

Innovation: It’s OK by Wieden+Kennedy New York for HBO

Key Art: The Stage is Yours by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for The Oscars

Partnerships & Collaborations Campaign: Mischievously Delicious by The Walt Disney Company for Marvel Studios’ Loki & Lucky Charms

Partnerships Branded Content Video: A Recipe For Seduction by A+E Networks for Lifetime & KFC

Public Relations: Awkwafina 7 Train by ViacomCBS for Comedy Central

Spot/Promo: Seamless Movies by TNT4 for TNT4 Channel

Trailer: No Mercy by Buddha Jones for The Harder They Fall

Video Promo Mixed Campaign: FX on Hulu Campaign by FX Networks

Innovation: Matrix: Resurrections – Iterative Trailer by BOND for Warner Bros. Pictures

Integrated Campaign: Nomadland Integrated Campaign by Searchlight Pictures for Nomadland

Theatrical:

Key Art: Godzilla vs Kong by Phantom City Creative, Inc. for Godzilla Vs Kong

Public Relations: “Reunion” by MOCEAN for Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies

Teaser: Judas and the Black Messiah Teaser Believe by Open Road for Judas and the Black Messiah