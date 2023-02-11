Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Hollywood Heights’ Actor, Dies at 34

Cody Longo, known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34.

His rep, Alex Gittelson, told The Hollywood Reporter that Longo, who has also been credited as Cody Anthony, died in his sleep in Austin, Texas, and that his body was found Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Clark, said in a statement that his rep shared. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Born March 4, 1988, in Littleton, Colorado, Longo started to find his footing in the entertainment industry in 2009 with roles in Ball Don’t Lie, Medium, Bring It on: Fight to the Finish and the Fame reboot. The actor also made appearances in several episodes of Make It or Break It, Days of Our Lives, CSI: NY and Nashville.

“Cody was a dear friend, going back many years before he was a client,” Gittelson shared in a statement to THR. “My heart breaks for his amazing wife and beautiful kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly, and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”

When he wasn’t appearing on the big or small screen, Longo was working on his music. He released a handful of singles, including his most popular song, “She Said.”

Longo was recently working on upcoming projects, including David Moreton’s Do You Want to Die in Indio?

In 2020, TMZ reported that the actor was charged with domestic assault in Tennessee for an alleged dispute with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Clark, and three children, Lyla, Elijah and Noah.