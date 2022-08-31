Venice Flashback: Colin Farrell Makes His Lido Debut With a Dark Dream

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
It was a typically sunny day when Woody Allen, Ewan McGregor and Colin Farrell arrived at the 2007 Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of Cassandra’s Dream, which screened as part of the fest’s Venice Masters sidebar. But the film itself proved to be one of Allen’s darkest efforts, the tale of two cockney brothers, down on their luck, who agree to commit a murder with tragic results.
Eschewing his usual laughs, Allen defended the grim drama, explaining at a press conference, “I have always felt that life itself is a tremendously tragic event, a real mess. It has comic moments in it. There are moments of pleasure and moments that are amusing, but basically it is tragic. I have always wanted to be a tragic writer — a writer of tragic material. It just so happened that my most obvious strengths have been comic. I was always one of those comic people who — not that I wanted to play Hamlet — but I always wanted to write tragic things. I am finally getting the chance to do so now that I am getting older.”
Related Stories
Farrell, who played an inveterate and losing gambler, added, “It’s very liberating to not be playing the hero, someone who is tough talking and takes each situation on the chin, and instead to concern yourself with the common man, which personally I consider myself to be.”
Cassandra’s Dream met with a mixed response, ultimately earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 46. The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis judged it a modest success, writing that Farrell’s “gentleness has rarely been used so effectively.” But The Hollywood Reporter’s Ray Bennett dismissed the film, calling it “a humorless misfire that wastes the talents of some fine actors including Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell and Tom Wilkinson while continuing the mystery of Colin Farrell’s appeal to major filmmakers.” The Guardian’s Philip French seconded that sentiment: “If you want to enjoy Colin Farrell in a witty, morally challenging thriller about two London-based hitmen, see Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges. Steer well clear of Woody Allen’s Cassandra’s Dream.”
But that advice bodes well for Farrell’s appearance at this year’s festival, since he’s reteaming with his In Bruges co-star, Brendan Gleeson, in the world premiere of McDonagh’s new film, The Banshees of Inisherin, a Searchlight Pictures’ production set in 1920s Ireland about two lifelong buddies whose friendship reaches a breaking point.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Shannon McGrew
Hollywood Critics Association in Turmoil as Numerous Members Resign, Including President, Amid Questions About Finances and Voting
-
Representation in Hollywood
Issa Rae, Charles D. King, Gabrielle Union to Guest on New Audible Podcast ‘Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich’ (Exclusive)
-
-
-
-
thr news
Britney Spears Posts Frank Audio Message Detailing Horrors of Conservatorship: “They Made Me Feel Like Nothing”