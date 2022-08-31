Venice Flashback: Colin Farrell Makes His Lido Debut With a Dark Dream

Colin Farrell (left) and co-star Ewan McGregor arrived by boat at Venice to present Cassandra’s Dream, which THR placed fifth out of seven in a 2014 ranking of Woody Allen’s European-set films.

It was a typically sunny day when Woody Allen, Ewan McGregor and Colin Farrell arrived at the 2007 Venice International Film Festival for the world premiere of Cassandra’s Dream, which screened as part of the fest’s Venice Masters sidebar. But the film itself proved to be one of Allen’s darkest efforts, the tale of two cockney brothers, down on their luck, who agree to commit a murder with tragic results.

Eschewing his usual laughs, Allen defended the grim drama, explaining at a press conference, “I have always felt that life itself is a tremendously tragic event, a real mess. It has comic moments in it. There are moments of pleasure and moments that are amusing, but basically it is tragic. I have always wanted to be a tragic writer — a writer of tragic material. It just so happened that my most obvious strengths have been comic. I was always one of those comic people who — not that I wanted to play Hamlet — but I always wanted to write tragic things. I am finally getting the chance to do so now that I am getting older.”

Farrell, who played an inveterate and losing gambler, added, “It’s very liberating to not be playing the hero, someone who is tough talking and takes each situation on the chin, and instead to concern yourself with the common man, which personally I consider myself to be.”

Cassandra’s Dream met with a mixed response, ultimately earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 46. The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis judged it a modest success, writing that Farrell’s “gentleness has rarely been used so effectively.” But The Hollywood Reporter’s Ray Bennett dismissed the film, calling it “a humorless misfire that wastes the talents of some fine actors including Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell and Tom Wilkinson while continuing the mystery of Colin Farrell’s appeal to major filmmakers.” The Guardian’s Philip French seconded that sentiment: “If you want to enjoy Colin Farrell in a witty, morally challenging thriller about two London-based hitmen, see Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges. Steer well clear of Woody Allen’s Cassandra’s Dream.”

But that advice bodes well for Farrell’s appearance at this year’s festival, since he’s reteaming with his In Bruges co-star, Brendan Gleeson, in the world premiere of McDonagh’s new film, The Banshees of Inisherin, a Searchlight Pictures’ production set in 1920s Ireland about two lifelong buddies whose friendship reaches a breaking point.