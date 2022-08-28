Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents.

Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”

“[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

This is the first child for Kaepernick, who played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and is now a free agent, and Diab, who has a show on New York radio station Hot 97 and has appeared on on MTV’s GirlCode and served as host of the aftershows for Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and Snooki and J Woww in addition to hosting Sunday’s VMAs preshow.

Kaepernick recently teamed up with Ava DuVernay to tell his life story in Netflix’s Colin in Black and White.

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2015.