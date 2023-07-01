Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Says Private Plane Makes “Emergency Landing” After Skidding Off Runway

Gabriel Iglesias said his private airplane made an “emergency landing” on Friday after it skid off a runway in North Carolina.

The comedian shared a video on Instagram of the jet sitting on the ground in a field. He wrote in the caption, “Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all.”

TMZ reported that Iglesias and his team were headed for a show at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center when the incident happened. The comedian is currently on his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.

Iglesias told the outlet that when the plane initially touched down, the reverse thrusters failed. It was then that he said the jet continued down the runway at high speeds before finally coming to a halt in the grass.

The comedian also noted that the turbulence was so “horrible” before approaching the runway that he hit his head on the ceiling of the plane.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that local emergency officials responded just before 1 p.m. to a report of a plane that slid approximately 600 feet off the end of the runway at Western Carolina Regional Airport. While the incident is still being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, authorities noted that the area had been “experiencing heavy rain” at the time.

Local responders reported that no one was injured.

Iglesias later took to social media to show his appreciation for the pilots who did “what they had to do to get us on the ground safely. This could have been so bad. Grateful I live to see another day and YES I will be flying tomorrow… just not on this jet.”