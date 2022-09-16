‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works with Keanu Reeves

After bringing back The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is reviving yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project is to reunite Reeves with director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original. This time around, veteran scribe Akiva Goldsman will write the script. Goldsman will also produce via Weed Road Pictures, with J.J. Abrams producing via Bad Robot with Hannah Minghella. Deadline first reported the news.

Abrams has been developing a Constantine series for HBO Max, however its status is unclear at this stage, as under newly merged company Warner Bros. Discovery, there has been a shift in strategy, with an emphasis on theatrical projects for DC characters.

Constantine earned $230 million globally and the character has been kept alive in the public consciousness. After Reeves’ iteration of the character, who in DC lore is an occult detective, the Matt Ryan played John Constantine in an NBC series, and later on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In the years since the first Constantine film, Reeves’ star power has only risen, with the actor juggling multiple franchises, including John Wick. The fourth installment bows in March.

Lawrence, meanwhile, has a packed schedule. He is currently filming The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and is also attached to direct the Netflix videogame adaptation Bioshock.

Reeves is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Ziffren Brittenham. Lawrence is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobsen.