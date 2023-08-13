×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Damar Hamlin Returns to the Field in First Game Since Cardiac Arrest: “Just Another Milestone”

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during a game in January against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the football field on Saturday in his first NFL game since suffering cardiac arrest during a game in January.

Hamlin played in the Bills’ preseason Week 1 game, which they won against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium, with Hamlin recording three tackles during the first half.

“It was fun, it was super fun, it was a great experience, just another milestone and a step up to just getting back to myself as far as the football space,” the player said in a post-game interview. “Just chopping this tree down as much as I can, one step [at a time].”

Related Stories

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
Business

NFL+ Adds NFL Network and RedZone, Hikes Prices In Direct-to-Consumer Push

(L-R) Kara Nortman, Natalie Portman and Julie Uhrman
Lifestyle

Former Hollywood Exec Julie Uhrman on Why Being President of Angel City Football Club Is "the Best Job in the World"

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. At the time, medical officials administered CPR on the field before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It was later revealed that he had gone into cardiac arrest, and he was released from the hospital a week after his collapse.

The safety later opened up about his physical and emotional recovery following the incident in a February sit-down interview with Good Morning America. “I’m just thankful [God] gave me a second chance just to live normally and just come out almost without a scratch on me,” he said at the time. “Just to be able to keep going.”

Added head coach Sean McDermott after Saturday’s game: “What we just witnessed to me is remarkable. It really is. It’s a true sign of a young man’s courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point. I know there’s a football game going on out there today, but I mean, truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad