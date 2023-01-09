Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital One Week After Collapse

Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and has returned home to Buffalo after collapsing on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ NFL game last Monday.

The news was announced via the team’s social media on Monday, which included a statement on behalf of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine — which was treating Hamlin — that “he is doing well and this is the next stage of recovery.”

During a press conference on Monday, Dr. William Knight IV, a professor of emergency medicine at the UC Medical Center and director of the Emergency Medicine MLP Program, revealed Hamlin had returned home to Buffalo.

“I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed,” Knight said.

On Sunday night, Hamlin live-tweeted the Bills and Patriots game in support of his teammates just a day after thanking fans for showing their support in his first social media post since being hospitalized.

“The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out,” he wrote on Instagram. “We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

The news comes following a week of near continuous updates on the NFL player’s health after he was hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. He received CPR on the field before being taken via ambulance to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest following a hit.

On Thursday night, the NFL reported that it would not reschedule the Jan. 2 regular season game between the Bills and the Bengals that had been suspended after Hamlin’s medical emergency.