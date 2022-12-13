Damien Chazelle Signs First-Look Directing, Producing Deal With Paramount

Paramount Pictures has signed a multiyear, first-look directing and producing deal with Damien Chazelle and producing partner Olivia Hamilton’s Wild Chickens Productions, the studio announced Tuesday.

Chazelle is the filmmaker behind Babylon, the studio’s period Hollywood drama that stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and opens Dec. 23. Chazelle is also known for the Oscar-winning La La Land and Whiplash.

“Damien is one of the rare auteur filmmakers making an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape, and it’s a testament to this studio’s best-in-class production, marketing and distribution teams that he and his producing partner, Olivia, have decided to make Paramount Pictures their creative home,” said Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins in a statement

Added Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group co-presidents Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland, “We are already full speed ahead on this collaboration with the upcoming release of Babylon, which really showcases just why we’re in the Damien and Olivia business. Their brilliance and originality embody Paramount’s long legacy of bold and fearless filmmaking, and we couldn’t be more grateful that they’ve chosen us as partners in bringing daring, cinematic stories to audiences everywhere.”

Chazelle and Hamilton said, “We are honored to join the Paramount family. We are grateful to Brian, Michael and Daria and everyone at Paramount for believing in us, the value of original storytelling and the theatrical experience.”

Prior to tackling an ambitious re-creation of the 1920s Hollywood, Chazelle directed First Man, a drama recounting the first lunar landing. His La La Land earned 14 Oscar nominations, winning six awards, including best director for Chazelle, making him the youngest director to receive the award. He became a talent to watch with the surprise breakout of his 2014 film, Whiplash, which received five Academy Award nominations and three wins, including best supporting actor for J.K. Simmons.