Dan and Eugene Levy Set for Honors at Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind Gala

Glenn Close and her nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, are finalizing details for the 9th annual Revels & Revelations gala. The Dec. 2 event — to be held in-person at New York’s City Winery with an option for virtual attendance for prospective guests — will honor Eugene and Dan Levy and Outerbanks star Chase Stokes while also celebrating the music of Diane Warren.

The Levys, hot off their collaboration in Schitt’s Creek, will be feted with the fifth annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, doled out to entertainers “who spread laughter and awareness through acts of kindness, charity and revelatory honesty that makes people feel heard, seen and less alone, and thru many ways, make the world a brighter, more open and caring place,” per the org. Stokes, who serves as a BC2M ambassador, will be honored with a Champion of Change Award for “remarkable advocacy and support of BC2M high school students.”

Warren will be present to offer up a selection of her hit songs and the stories behind them with the help of performers including Lena Hall, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ally Brooke Hernandez and a special appearance by Michael Bolton. The entertainment program also features Paul Shaffer as music director and a performance from the Broadway smash Dear Evan Hansen.

Revels & Revelations is being produced by Chuck Thomas and Erich Bergen with Bergen handling directing duties. Scott Nevins will serve as the night’s auctioneer. BC2M, co-founded by Close in 2010, is a national organization dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Revels & Revelations raises funds for BC2M’s national high school programs and PSA campaigns designed to fight the stigma of mental illness. More information about the event can be found here.