Danny Bonaduce Says He’s Getting Brain Surgery Following Neurological Disorder Diagnosis

Danny Bonaduce revealed that he’s set to undergo brain surgery after being recently diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

During an interview with TMZ, posted online Friday, The Partridge Family star said he was diagnosed in March with hydrocephalus – a build-up of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain – after seeing hundreds of doctors regarding a mystery illness.

“My life was talking to doctors,” he recalled. “I had meetings with five doctors on one single Tuesday, and nobody could figure out what it was. And I thought, ‘Well, this is a big deal. I’m falling down now. That can’t be good.'”

In April last year, Bonaduce shared on his social media that he was taking a break from his daytime radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle-based KZOK to focus on his health journey.

While he didn’t share many details at the time, he now told the outlet that his battle with the mystery illness initially began when his wife noticed something was off with his speech and that he had lost the ability to walk or balance.

The radio show host said although he “can’t figure out what caused it ’cause I’ve done so many stupid things on a reality TV show,” he hopes the surgery, which is set for Monday, will alleviate his symptoms.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct … it’ll be 50 percent better right [away],” Bonaduce said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry. I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured … I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work. I can’t walk currently, I just can’t.”

He noted that he doesn’t expect to completely get his mobility back but hopes the surgery will make it easier to navigate his daily schedule.

The actor added, “I’m never gonna run track. I’m never gonna box again. But if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo.”