No, Danny DeVito Did Not Briefly Lose His Twitter Badge Due to His Nabisco Post

Danny DeVito attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Danny DeVito for a short time on Thursday had his verification badge removed, but it had nothing to do with a tweet he posted Wednesday in support of the Nabisco union.

“Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs. NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS,” the iconic actor wrote, referring to the hundreds of Nabisco union workers on strike, protesting proposed changes amid contract negotiations. The strike could impact the supply line.

Some Twitter users on Thursday were quick to attack the platform when they noticed that DeVito’s blue badge was gone, assuming he was somehow being punished for backing the union.

Twitter says that was not the case.

“The account was de-badged temporarily because the account’s information was incomplete,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our verification policy states that blue badges may be automatically removed from inactive and incomplete accounts, which require a confirmed email address or phone number. We have worked with the account holder to confirm the necessary information and the account’s verification has since been restored.”

As for the sweet treat marker, approximately 200 Nabisco workers on strike for two weeks at a factory in Portland, Oregon, were joined on Monday by about 400 employees at Nabisco’s bakery in Richmond, Virginia, according to reports. On Thursday, workers at Nabisco’s bakery in Chicago also walked off the job, starting their strike.