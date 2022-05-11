Tony Awards: Darren Criss, Julianne Hough to Host Live Preshow on Paramount+

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough have been named co-hosts of The Tony Awards: Act One, an hourlong special featuring exclusive content streaming live Paramount+.

The program will kick off June 12 at 7 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT, one hour before the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS.

Criss and Hough will kick off coverage of the Tonys, which will be a four-hour event in total, in the special, which will feature multiple awards and performances.

As previously announced, Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 75th annual Tony Awards, which will air live coast-to-coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Hough recently made her Broadway debut in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

Criss currently stars opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne in American Buffalo, which recently received a Tony nomination for best revival of a play.

The 75th Tonys will honor the best of Broadway’s 2021-22 season. They are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.