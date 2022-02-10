Dave Chappelle Thwarts Affordable Housing Plan in His Ohio Hometown

Yellow Springs, Ohio is a small town with a population of under 4,000, but boasts a thriving arts community that belies its size, and is the birthplace of a number of notable people including Coretta Scott King, John Lithgow, and Dave Chappelle. This week, Chappelle thwarted the progression of an affordable housing development in the village, as first reported by Dayton Daily News.

In July 2021, it was announced that Oberer Homes, a Miamisburg-based development company, was planning to build roughly 140 new homes on 53 acres along the village’s southernmost edge, due to Yellow Springs’ housing market becoming increasingly steep and scarce over the last several years. At the time, this proposal received some pushback; residents wrote to the planning commission in opposition to rezoning the area to include duplexes and townhomes, in addition to the single-family housing it is already demarcated for.

At a council meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, Chappelle said “I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns. I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table.” His threat was with regard to his local business ventures, which are in the works: “Firehouse Eatery” restaurant and and a comedy club called “Live from YS.” The actor and comedian’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, purchased the former Miami Township fire station in December 2021.

According to Rolling Stone, Chappelle stated he was “adamantly opposed” to the project at a council meeting that same month, saying: “I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable. I would say that Oberer can buy all of this property from me if they want to be your benefactor because I will no longer want to.”

Chappelle reportedly lives in close proximity to the location of this future development, and is not alone in lobbying against the project; other residents also expressed concerns about traffic flow, water management, and the proposed homeowner’s association.

The village council ultimately “voted 2-2 with one abstention on the revised ‘planned unit development’ zoning,” according to Dayton Daily News, which is an undoing of the village’s original plan to include affordable housing in the development (which would have existed on 1.75 acres of donated land). Now, the lot’s zoning will only allow for 143 single-family homes, which will begin at approximately $300,000 and will be reportedly ready for homeowners to move in as soon as 2023.

