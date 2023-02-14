Dave Hollis, Former Disney Distribution Exec, Dies at 47

Dave Hollis, former president of worldwide distribution at Disney’s movie studio and motivational author, has died. He was 47.

A rep for Hollis’ family said he passed away peacefully at his home outside Austin, TX on Saturday night. No details on the cause of death were provided, but his family confirmed he had been hospitalized recently for heart problems.

A charismatic executive, Hollis led theatrical distribution at Disney from 2011 to 2018 during an unprecedented winning streak for the movie studio. He played a key role in the relaunch of the Star Wars franchise, as well as the Avengers series, Frozen and Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster superhero film Black Panther.

During Hollis’ tenure at the studio, Disney experienced unprecedented box office growth, becoming the first studio to cross the $7 billion mark in global ticket sales in any one given year in 2016.

Hollis surprised many when announcing he was leaving Disney to relocate his family to Texas to run his then-wife Rachel Hollis’ company, home of podcasts, conferences and TV shows. Rachel Hollis is an author, motivational speaker and social influencer.

He revealed in a 2020 self-help book, Get Out of Your Own Way, that he had found himself morose, at odds with his wife and drinking too much toward the end of his Disney tenure. “There is something unbelievably liberating about owning the truth of my experience,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

The following year, he wrote a second self-help book, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, that chronicled his difficult, public divorce and personal reckoning.

He most recently published the children’s book, Here’s to Your Dreams, and had a podcast Rise Together. He was a large part of an online fitness and transformation community with his partner Heidi Powell called Get Fit.

Hollis is survived by his three sons and daughter.