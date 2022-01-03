‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

David Koechner, known for his roles in the Anchorman movies and the U.S. version of The Office, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to TMZ, Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley. He was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail. He was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, TMZ reported.

Koechner is known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He also played Todd Packer, a friend of Michael Scott’s (fellow Anchorman star Steve Carell), on NBC’s The Office. His other credits include The Goldbergs and American Dad!

THR has reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional information. THR also has reached out to Koechner’s attorney for comment.