‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
David Koechner, known for his roles in the Anchorman movies and the U.S. version of The Office, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
According to TMZ, Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley. He was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail. He was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, TMZ reported.
Koechner is known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He also played Todd Packer, a friend of Michael Scott’s (fellow Anchorman star Steve Carell), on NBC’s The Office. His other credits include The Goldbergs and American Dad!
THR has reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional information. THR also has reached out to Koechner’s attorney for comment.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Palm Springs International Film Festival
Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge
-
-
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”
-
Betty White
Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”
-
Vanessa Redgrave
Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Paul Greengrass Among Names on U.K.’s New Year’s Honors List