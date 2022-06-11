‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Cited for DUI Six Months After Previous Arrest

David Koechner was recently cited for suspected DUI in Lawrence County, Ohio, according to online courthouse records obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, known for appearing in the Anchorman films and on NBC’s The Office, was pulled over early in the morning of June 4 and refused a DUI test. He was issued a ticket for OVI (meaning “operating a vehicle impaired,” as Ohio does not use the DUI/DWI terminology), and a hearing is set for July 8.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available to comment. Additionally, representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On March 31, Koechner was charged with a DUI and hit and run stemming from an arrest in Ventura County, California, on December 31, 2021.

According to an article shared to his official Twitter account earlier this month, Koechner was scheduled to host a trivia night for The Office on June 4 at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton, Ohio. He recurred as Todd Packer on the American version of the sitcom.

The 59-year-old performer played sports reporter Champ Kind in the 2004 film Anchorman and its 2013 sequel. He also had roles in such films as Waiting… and Talladega Nights, and he has appeared on television series including The Goldbergs.