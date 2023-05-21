David Zaslav Gets Booed at Boston University Graduation Amid the Writers Strike

David Zaslav was met with boos and angry chants from students after taking the stage at Boston University on Sunday to accept his honorary degree and give the 2023 commencement speech.

Those cries began as early as the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO’s introduction by BU President Robert A. Brown during the 150th commencement exercises at Nickerson Field. As Brown spoke to Zaslav’s “passion for documenting and sharing the human story on a global scale,” the chants and booing immediately picked up, followed by what would become a constant ebb and flow of calls throughout his 20-minute speech.

That included screams, shouts and chants from the hundreds of seniors seated in the field. “We don’t want you here,” “Pay your writers” and “Shut up, Zaslav” could be heard emanating from the crowd. (Ahead of the event, DSA-LA shared several similar prepared chants for the picket, with some organized by BU YDSA members and communication school students who were inspired by BU hockey chants.)

At one point, as the WBD CEO joked about giving students life advice, he garnered even more boos and had to repeatedly stop his speech until the waves of cries temporarily died down. He also discussed finding financial success as a lawyer, telling the crowd: “I was making good money, I was feeling really great,” which garnered another wave of angry chants and boos.

While parts of his speech concentrated on his work ethic and struggle to find happiness in his professional life in law, the crowd was unrelenting and unforgiving in its reception of his narratives around hard work, working with people, choosing kindness and his pivot into Hollywood.

“Some people will be looking for a fight,” Zaslav told BU students around halfway through his speech, to a mix of boos and cheers. “But don’t be the one they find it with. Focus on good people’s qualities. In my career, I’ve seen so many talented people lose opportunities or jobs because they couldn’t get along with others. You can’t choose the people you work with. Figure out what you like about a person — there’s always something — and do whatever it takes to navigate their challenges. We all have them.”

The statement garnered an audible uproar, with some students laughing while others continued to shout or even express shock.

With the All-University Commencement Ceremony starting at 1 p.m. ET, students from BU’s College of Communications, which houses its film and TV program, as well as the College of Fine Arts and some enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences, were among those who had expressed interest or were expected to take part in the ceremony protest, according to Vanessa Barlett, a graduating senior who helped lead the student-led writers strike solidarity event inside Nickerson Field.

“I’m in the same college as a bunch of film and TV kids,” Barlett, who studied political science and journalism and was among those who created the day’s official chants, told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the event. “I’m friends with a lot of people in the College of Fine Arts, people who are in the theater arts program, so having a sense of solidarity is very important to me.”

Outside the commencement ceremony, picketers were marching since 11:30 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue near Harry Agganis Way. Both commencement events were headed up and driven by Boston University’s YDSA group, with the outside picket supported and coordinated in conjunction with WGA East, Boston DSA and the DSA-LA Hollywood.

That picket, which reportedly had around 350 confirmed in attendance according to one individual who was working the event’s check-in, also garnered support from other non-Hollywood Boston unions. Among them were the Greater Boston Labor Council, members of the hospitality union Boston Local 26, Local 537 and UA Local 447 which support plumbers, pipefitters, refrigeration fitters and service technicians, as well as an appearance by Massachusetts state Rep. Mike Connolly.

Video and pics from my IATSE friend at the BU Graduation / Zaslav picket in Boston. Big turnout with loads of different unions attending.#wga#wgaStrong#wgaStrike pic.twitter.com/qpe2KCXgAf — Calvin Starnes (@CalvinStarnesOG) May 21, 2023

Before Zaslav took the stage, an airplane banner with the message “David Zaslav Pay Your Writers” could also be seen flying above the picket and commencement exercises at Nickerson Field.

When Boston University confirmed that Zaslav would be giving the commencement speech at the graduation on May 11, despite the ongoing writers strike, the Writers Guild officially announced they would be picketing the ceremony. “Boston University should not give voice to someone who wants to destroy their students’ ability to build a career in the film and television industry,” the union said in a statement at the time.

In a previous statement, the WGA called the decision to select Zaslav as one of the school’s commencement speakers a “poor decision” and noted that both guild members based in Boston and students enrolled in the university’s film and television program have expressed “deep disappointment” over its choice to give a university platform to the CEO.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for WBD and Zaslav for comment.