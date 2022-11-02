Dish Adds 30,000 Pay TV Subscribers as Sling Gains Outweigh Satellite TV Losses

Dish Network added about 30,000 net pay TV subscribers in the third quarter, compared with a drop of 13,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 257,000 in the second quarter of the year.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing early on Wednesday that it added around 214,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest quarter, ending September with 2.41 million Sling TV subs.

Dish also recorded a net decline of about 184,000 customers in its traditional Dish satellite TV business, ending September with 7.61 million.

Dish’s total pay TV users as of the end of September amounted to nearly 10.02 million, down from 10.98 million as of the end of September 2021.

“Increases in programming costs have caused us to increase the rates that we charge to our subscribers, which could in turn cause our existing pay-TV subscribers to disconnect our service or cause potential new pay-TV subscribers to choose not to subscribe to our service,” Dish said in a regulatory filing. “Additionally, even if our subscribers do not disconnect our services, they may purchase through new and existing online content providers a certain portion of the services that they would have historically purchased from us, such as pay-per-view movies.”

It added: “Our net pay-TV subscriber additions, gross new Dish TV subscriber activations, and Dish TV churn rate have been negatively impacted as a result of programming interruptions and threatened programming interruptions in connection with the scheduled expiration of programming carriage contracts with content providers. On October 6, 2021, Tegna Inc. removed its channels from our Dish TV programming lineup in 53 markets. On February 4, 2022, we and Tegna signed a new programming carriage contract which restored these channels to our Dish TV programming lineup. Although subscriber demand for local network stations has decreased in recent years as a result of, among other things, programming being available to subscribers through alternative methods, including, but not limited to, over-the-air antennas, there can be no assurance that the removal of these or other channels will not have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition or otherwise disrupt our business. For example, the Walt Disney Company removed its channels, including locals in eight markets, from our Dish TV and Sling TV programming lineup, from October 1, 2022 to October 3, 2022, after we were unable to reach a contract extension agreement prior to the expiration of the programming carriage contract. The channels were restored when we reached a tentative contract extension agreement with Disney and we continue to negotiate the terms and conditions of a new programming carriage contract.”

Dish’s retail wireless subscribers increased by approximately 1,000 in the third quarter, compared to a decrease of 121,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed September with 8.01 million retail wireless subscribers.

Dish’s third-quarter revenue fell 7.9 percent from $4.45 billion to $4.10 billion, while earnings dropped 35.2 percent from $557 million to $412 million.

Dish is led by president and CEO W. Erik Carlson and chairman Charlie Ergen. This summer, the latter predicted industry consolidation in the streaming arena, where Sling is competing. “We’re profitable, and most people are not,” Ergen said. “So I think we’re well positioned there for things that might happen. But we’re smart enough not to chase customers who aren’t going to be profitable.”