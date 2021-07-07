Dr. Anthony Fauci, amfAR to be Honored at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation is putting together its program for an in-person gala to be held on Sept. 17 in West Hollywood.

Headlining the honoree’s list will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, a veteran HIV/AIDS researcher who serves as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, amfAR (the Foundation for AIDS Research), and Sandra Thurman, chief strategy officer in the U.S. State Department’s Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Health Diplomacy who also serves faculty role at Emory University.

All three will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the Gilead Sciences-sponsored event.

Per the organization, the gala — timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation — will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, a live auction in partnership with Christie’s and auctioneer Lydia Fenet, a live performance from a yet-to-be-announced musical act and an exclusive peek at items from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive.