Drew Barrymore Says Photo of Her and Steven Spielberg Is Her Favorite Item in Dressing Room: “I Live to Make Him Proud”

"Not having a dad, not having that kind of relationship with anyone, he was just so good and nurturing and kind," the actress said of the director on the set of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.'

Drew Barrymore and Steven Spielberg
Drew Barrymore; Steven Spielberg Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore is revealing the most prized possession she keeps in her dressing room and it features her as a child star and an Oscar-winning director.

The host and executive producer of The Drew Barrymore Show told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published online Thursday that her favorite thing in her dressing room is a “picture of me and Steven Spielberg on the set of E.T.

The Charlie’s Angels actress played Gertie in the Spielberg-directed film, the little sister of Elliot (Henry Thomas), who helps the friendly E.T. get back to his home planet.

“Not having a dad, not having that kind of relationship with anyone, he was just so good and nurturing and kind,” she continued. “We still have a really wonderful relationship. I thank him because, had he not chosen me, I think my life would be really different. It’s crazy when you can really trace it back to someone.

Barrymore, who went on to star in dozens of hit movies such as The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed and 50 First Dates, said she lives “to make him proud.”

During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Fabelmans‘ director said, “For the most part E.T. is a pretty perfect movie.”

“Sometimes I see things that I had intended to do that I didn’t do, and sometimes I see things that would have been a better idea than what I’m now seeing all these years later,” he added. “But … [E.T. is] one of the few movies I’ve made that I can look back at again and again.”

