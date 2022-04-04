Ebony Media Launches Production Platform to Amplify Voices of Established and Emerging Creatives of Color

Ebony Media has launched an all-inclusive, full-service production platform to develop and produce content exploring the diverse spectrum of Black culture.

Known as Ebony Studios, the platform will amplify the voices of both established and emerging people of color with the goal to illuminate and reflect Black experiences and perspectives. The studio will span film, television, audio and digital programs, and be a key part of Ebony Media — which was relaunched last year as a digital-first brand — and its strategic expansion.

“The EBONY name is synonymous with Black culture amassing over 75 years of history chronicling Black life and the Black perspective,” said Michele Ghee, CEO of Ebony Media Group. “With the launch of EBONY Studios, we are well positioned to harness those attributes that are organically a significant part of the brand’s identity, allowing us to create a home for Black creators and a diverse universe of content for the marketplace in a fresh, exciting and very real way.”

Media veteran Ty Cameron will serve as president of Ebony Studios, and be responsible for the platform’s overall management, business development and strategic growth. He was previously the head of distribution at sports media company Uninterrupted, LLC, which was founded by LeBron James, and has worked at companies including CBS Television and BET Networks.

“Although the launch of EBONY Studios marks a new frontier and a new model for the company, Ebony has always been and still stands for the authentic voice of Black life,” said Cameron. I can promise that we will stay true to those fundamental ideals, creating premium content that is relatable to all but viewed from the Black perspective.”

Ghee said of Cameron: “I am thrilled to bring Ty and the incredible wealth of experience he brings with him on board to steer the brand forward. This new initiative represents an amazing opportunity to broaden our market expansion and to further position EBONY as a leader in the content creation space.” Nathaniel Calloway will serve as senior creative executive at Ebony Studios, taking responsibility for development efforts spanning podcasts, documentaries, scripted series and feature projects.

One of Ebony Studios’ inaugural projects is the documentary film Sincerely Los Angeles from director Patrick Green. The project chronicles the immediate aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s death and how the city coped with the tragedy.

Ebony Studios will bolster the Ebony brand by generating opportunities in licensing, distribution, advertising, original programming, e-commerce, partnerships and more.