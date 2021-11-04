Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez Join Virtual Fundraiser Venture Into Cures Lineup

EB Research Partnership is finalizing boldfaced name participants for its second annual Venture Into Cures virtual fundraiser.

Scheduled for Nov. 18 and hosted by Tom Holland, the event raises money while shining a spotlight on individuals and families that are dealing with epidermolysis bullosa. Commonly called EB, it’s a rare genetic disorder (with no treatment or cure) that affects the skin, causing it to tear, blister and/or shear, which causes severe pain, disfigurement and wounds that sometimes never heal.

The one-hour show from EBRP — an org co-founded by a group of parents including Jill and Eddie Vedder — will bring together speakers and performers. In the former category are Fred Armisen, Mayim Bialik, Jack Black, Carrie Brownstein, Pete Davidson, Lily Hevesh, Selena Gomez, Gonzo from The Muppets, Jim Jefferies, the Jonas Brothers, Bill Maher, Gaten Matarazzo, Lamorne Morris, Catherine O’Hara, Ed O’Neill, Martin Short, Scott Van Pelt, Jill and Eddie Vedder and others.

Meanwhile, the performance roster features James Arthur, Brandi Carlile, Choir!Choir!Choir!, the Finn Family, Jack Johnson, Charlotte Lawrence, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and others. Produced by EBRP and Door Knocker Media with artist booking by one twenty eight, Venture Into Cures will stream globally for free via an exclusive virtual event experience through Brandlive. The event’s title sponsors include Elongate Cryptocurrency and Amazon Web Services.

EBRP is the largest global organization supporting EB research, having raised $40 million to fund 94 projects, per the org. Last year’s Venture Into Cures virtual event drew more than 500,000 viewers and raised more than $2 million to fund research.

“Now is a critical moment in time when life-saving EB therapies are becoming not an ‘if’ but a ‘when,'” says Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP. “With the current momentum, adequate financial resources, and our innovative venture philanthropy model, we are putting speed into delivering treatments and cures for those living with EB. In the process, we are pioneering a model to accelerate treatments and cures for the 7,000 rare diseases that affect 10 percent of the global population.”