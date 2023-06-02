Edward Enninful Appointed New Role as Vogue’s Global Creative and Cultural Adviser

Edward Enninful, the editor celebrated for bringing long overdue racial diversity, size inclusivity and disability representation to the pages of British Vogue, has been promoted to a new position within the Condé Nast universe. In early 2024, he will step aside as European editor of Vogue and editor-in-chief of British Vogue to serve as global creative and cultural advisor at the publication, reporting to Anna Wintour.

According to Vogue Business, Enninful shared an internal memo with the team at Vogue House, and the heads of editorial content at several international Vogue outfits, including Vogue France, Italia, Spain and Germany — all of whom report to him.

In this expanded role, Enninful will reportedly “continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,” the British editor’s memo read, as shared by a Condé Nast spokesperson. This new position is the result of conversations between Enninful, Wintour and Condé Nast Inc. chief executive officer Roger Lynch.

Enninful stepped into his role as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in August 2017 but has worked at the magazine’s parent company for over 25 years. (He is widely considered to be Wintour’s heir apparent.) Prior to his appointment at British Vogue (which marked the first time a Black editor, and man, held the title), Enninful worked as the fashion director of W magazine and had contributed to both Italian Vogue and American Vogue for years.

In an interview with WWD in September 2022, Enninful shared: “When I started [at British Vogue] in 2017, I was dealing with a magazine. Today, I’m dealing with a brand that includes print, digital, audio, video and podcasts, which is so exciting for somebody who’s so forward-looking…I never plan for whatever the future brings, whether it’s in this industry, or another. I’m open. Anything’s possible.”