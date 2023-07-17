Elise Finch, CBS New York Meteorologist, Dies at 51

Elise Dione Finch Henriques, a meteorologist at CBS’ New York affiliate WCBS for 16 years, has died at the age of 51, the station announced Sunday evening.

The longtime, beloved local meteorologist, who went by Elise Finch professionally, died suddenly in a local hospital, according to CBS News. Finch’s cause of death has not yet been determined. In its own story announcing Finch’s death, CBS described her as “a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work” and “a wonderful ambassador in the community,” as well as “a fiercely loving and devoted” mother and wife.

The Emmy-winning meteorologist joined the CBS New York team beginning in 2007, where she served as part of the weekend news crew. Finch’s most recent assignment saw her helming the weather alongside 9 a.m. morning newscast colleague Cindy Hsu, with her last onscreen appearance with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge of CBS2’s News This Morning and News at Noon.

Born in Mount Vernon, Finch graduated from Mount Vernon High School before earning her bachelor of science degree from Georgetown University and later a master of science degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University. She also completed the broadcast meteorology program at Mississippi State University and earned the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.

Finch got her start in television at E! Entertainment, where she was hired as a production coordinator for special projects and live events. She would later serve as the weekend weather anchor at the CBS affiliate in Phoenix and as an anchor and reporter at the CBS and FOX affiliates in Youngstown, Ohio. And she worked at an ABC affiliate in Austin, Minnesota. Before coming to her most recent role at CBS, the meteorologist spent time at NBC, working on the Early Today Show, with MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus.

She was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the American Meteorological Society. She was a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, and other organizations and events such as the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey, the Westchester Library System, the Mount Vernon High School Hall of Fame and JDRF Walk for a Cure.

Finch is survived by her husband, Graig Henriques, a photojournalist at WCBS, and her daughter Grace.