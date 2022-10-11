Elon Musk Reaches Out to Kanye West Over Antisemitic Tweet

Elon Musk, the prospective new owner of , has spoken to Kanye “Ye” West about a tweet the rapper-turned-fashion mogul sent on Saturday that has been widely condemned as antisemitic.

Taking a highly personal approach to content moderation, Musk tweeted, “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

In a tweet Saturday night, West wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

An hour after it was posted the tweet was taken down by Twitter as it violated its rules.

West only returned to Twitter on Friday after a lengthy hiatus and following restrictions being placed on his Instagram account. Meta confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that was West was locked out of his account after he posted an exchange allegedly between him and rapper Diddy that featured language deemed to be antisemitic.

In the exchange with Diddy over West’s controversial “White Lives Matter” tees, West wrote: “I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money”.

When Diddy asked him to stop selling the tees, West replied: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

On his return to Twitter on Friday, West called out Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, tweeting, “How you gone kick me off instagram.” He was quickly welcomed back to Twitter by Elon Musk, who confirmed his plans to buy Twitter. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend,” Musk replied to West’s tweet about Zuckerberg.