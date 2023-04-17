Two Men Charged in Attack Outside Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium

Two men have been charged in a fight that took place outside one of Elton John’s final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concerts at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last November.

The two men were charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury each, with one facing an additional felony count of vandalism or destruction of property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. They are set to be arraigned on May 15. The charges come around a week after a case was filed, and months after one man was arrested following the Nov. 17 incident, which involved multiple individuals and a 64-year-old man who was attacked in the stadium parking lot.

“What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence. Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “I want to thank the LAPD for their thorough investigation and our prosecutors who meticulously reviewed the case to determine what charges should be filed. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our entertainment venues are safe for all.”

Back in November, the unnamed man alleged that the incident was sparked by someone hitting a side-view mirror on his car as he and his wife were leaving the concert. After he exited the vehicle to ask who had done so, he recalled a woman who approached him claiming it was her. She then attempted to make physical contact with him and soon after, a man in a blue shirt approached the victim and began to repeatedly punch him.

The victim’s wife, who has also in the car, got out to help protect her husband, but allegedly her hair was grabbed and she was thrown to the pavement, where she said she “blacked out.” At the time, the victim said he was healing from multiple injuries affecting his head, an ear, an ankle and his back.

After the group of attackers began walking away, one was accused of grabbing the phone of someone nearby, filming the incident and throwing it on the ground.