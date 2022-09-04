Emmys Data Dive: Main Title Design Category

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Emmy nominees for main title design are Hulu’s Candy and Only Murders in the Building; Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop; and Apple TV+’s Foundation, Lisey’s Story, Pachinko and Severance.
Here’s how the main titles design category has looked between 2002 and 2021:
Winners by Genre
TV Academy voters strongly favor drama series, which earned the vast majority of nominations and wins in the past two decades
Victory, Multiplied
The category’s rules stipulate that titles for a program not in its first season must be substantially changed (at least 75 percent different) to be eligible. HBO’s Game of Thrones is the only series to win twice for main title design, for its first season in 2011 and its final season in 2019.
Emmys’ Top Designers
These creatives boast multiple Emmys to their name for their dramatic title sequences.
Opening Credits Scores
Though premium cable channels continue to have strong showings in the category, streaming services have crept into the field since the early 2010s — effectively pushing out broadcast network series in their wake.
Winner’s Circle(s)
The 2022 Nominees
These creative teams behind the 2022 nominees produced Emmy-attracting title sequences spanning multiple genres and series classifications:
Candy (Hulu, limited series)
Ronnie Koff, Peter Frankfurt, Lexi Gunvaldson, Rob Slychuk, Nader Husseini, Elizabeth Steinberg
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix, season 1)
Karin Fong, Kiyoon Nam, James Gardner, Merrill Hall, Kathy Liang, Lexi Gunvaldson
Foundation (Apple TV+, season 1)
Ronnie Koff, Zach Kilroy, Danil Krivoruchko, James Gardner, Brandon Savoy
Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+, limited series)
Karin Fong, Osbert Parker, Henry Chang, Merrill Hall, Russ Gautier, Lexi Gunvaldson
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, season 1)
Lisa Bolan, Tnaya Witmer, Laura Perez, James Hurlburt, Evan Larimore, Jahmad Rollins
Pachinko (Apple TV+, season 1)
Angus Wall, Nadia Tzuo, Florian Hoffmeister, Ante Cheng, Nathaniel Park, Lucy Kim
Severance (Apple TV+, season 1)
Oliver Latta, Teddy Blanks
