Emmys Data Dive: Main Title Design Category

The Hollywood Reporter looks back on the past two decades of the Creative Arts Emmys award to get a sense of how this year’s nominees may fare.

collage of stills from the main
'Candy,' 'Cowboy Bebop,' 'Severance,' 'Only Murders in the Building,' 'Lisey's Story,' 'Foundation' and 'Pachinko' are the 2022 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Main Title Design. Illustration by Kelsey Stefanson / stills courtesy of AppleTV+, Hulu, Netflix

The 2022 Emmy nominees for main title design are Hulu’s Candy and Only Murders in the Building; Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop; and Apple TV+’s Foundation, Lisey’s Story, Pachinko and Severance.

Here’s how the main titles design category has looked between 2002 and 2021:

Winners by Genre

TV Academy voters strongly favor drama series, which earned the vast majority of nominations and wins in the past two decades

Victory, Multiplied

Game of Thrones opening titles HBO

The category’s rules stipulate that titles for a program not in its first season must be substantially changed (at least 75 percent different) to be eligible. HBO’s Game of Thrones is the only series to win twice for main title design, for its first season in 2011 and its final season in 2019.

Emmys’ Top Designers

These creatives boast multiple Emmys to their name for their dramatic title sequences.

wall, Shintani: Amy Sussman/Getty Images. anderson: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage. clair: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage.

Opening Credits Scores

Though premium cable channels continue to have strong showings in the category, streaming services have crept into the field since the early 2010s — effectively pushing out broadcast network series in their wake.

Winner’s Circle(s)

Courtesy of HBO

The 2022 Nominees

These creative teams behind the 2022 nominees produced Emmy-attracting title sequences spanning multiple genres and series classifications:

Candy opening titles Hulu

Candy (Hulu, limited series)
Ronnie Koff, Peter Frankfurt, Lexi Gunvaldson, Rob Slychuk, Nader Husseini, Elizabeth Steinberg

Cowboy Bebop opening titles Netflix

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix, season 1)
Karin Fong, Kiyoon Nam, James Gardner, Merrill Hall, Kathy Liang, Lexi Gunvaldson

Foundation opening titles AppleTV+

Foundation (Apple TV+, season 1)
Ronnie Koff, Zach Kilroy, Danil Krivoruchko, James Gardner, Brandon Savoy

Lisey’s Story opening titles AppleTV+

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+, limited series)
Karin Fong, Osbert Parker, Henry Chang, Merrill Hall, Russ Gautier, Lexi Gunvaldson

Only Murders in the Building opening titles Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, season 1)
Lisa Bolan, Tnaya Witmer, Laura Perez, James Hurlburt, Evan Larimore, Jahmad Rollins

Pachinko opening titles AppleTV+

Pachinko (Apple TV+, season 1)
Angus Wall, Nadia Tzuo, Florian Hoffmeister, Ante Cheng, Nathaniel Park, Lucy Kim

Severance opening titles AppleTV+

Severance (Apple TV+, season 1)
Oliver Latta, Teddy Blanks

