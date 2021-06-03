Endeavor’s Cultural Marketing Agency Invests in Michael B. Jordan-Led Obsidianworks

Endeavor’s cultural marketing agency 160over90 has a revealed an investment and partnership with Michael B. Jordan and Chad Easterling’s Obsidianworks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Obsidianworks, co-founded by Jordan and Easterling, a marketing executive and Nike veteran, is dubbed a “culture-powered marketing agency” that has worked with such clients as Coach, Amazon, Piaget, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and more. Jordan and Easterling’s team includes CAA alum and nonprofit advisor René Spellman and creative and marketing agency vet Bobby Moore III.

“Chad and I have been building the foundation for Obisidianworks for years, and I’m thrilled to be finally taking this venture to the next level,” said Jordan, who serves as executive chairman of Obsidianworks. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between clients and culture. We will look to elevate new voices and fresh perspectives in everything we do. 160over90 was the perfect partner to help further our commitment to a new era of storytelling that opens the door for more inclusive, authentic stories and campaigns.”

Adds Easterling: “We created Obsidianworks to offer ambitious brands something new, brave and different. An agency that reflects the diverse community that we belong to, and reminds the industry that ‘multicultural marketing’ is mainstream marketing. We are proud to be partnering with 160over90 to expand our capabilities and help brands and talent benefit from a wider range of stories and storytellers, and reach vital communities, especially Gen-Z and millennials, in new ways.”

Ed Horne, 160over90 president, says the pair is exactly what his firm looks for in potential partners as they are “multihyphenates with vision, passion and courage. “They know what it takes to capture — and keep — attention.”

Jordan is represented by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. WME and 160over90 are Endeavor companies. Obsidianworks was advised by Fort Greene Partners LLC, Stubbs Alderton & Markiles and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. 160over90 was advised by Latham & Watkins.