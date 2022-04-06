Eric Boehlert, Media Critic, Killed in New Jersey Bike Crash at 57

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Media critic Eric Boehlert, who created the Press Run website and wrote for Rolling Stone and Media Matters for America, was killed in a bicycle accident. He was 57.
An avid bike rider, Boehlert was struck by a commuter train while riding near his home in Montclair, New Jersey, on Monday night, according to journalist Soledad O’Brien, a family friend.
He specialized in exposing disinformation and holding fellow journalists and politicians accountable, said O’Brien, host of the syndicated Sunday talk show Matter of Fact, on Wednesday. “He was dogged about facts and a defender of truth,” she said.
On Twitter, Hillary Clinton on Wednesday called Boehlert’s death “terrible news.” “I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias,” she wrote. “What a loss.”
He also wrote for Salon and Billboard and was the author of the books, Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush and Bloggers on the Bus: How the Internet Changed Politics and the Press.
Boehlert is survived by his wife and two children.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
international
Ed Sheeran Wins U.K. Copyright Case Over Hit “Shape of You,” Criticizes “Culture” of Baseless Lawsuits
-
-
-
Will Smith
Chris Rock’s Brother Says He Does Not Accept Will Smith’s Apology: “I Don’t Think It Was Genuine”
-
Ty Cameron
Ebony Media Launches Production Platform to Amplify Voices of Established and Emerging Creatives of Color