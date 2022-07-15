‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault

Eric Weinberg, who has served as a co-executive producer on such series as Scrubs and Californication, was arrested Thursday on sexual assault charges, according to police.

Weinberg was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department and held on $3.225 million bail stemming from multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault dating from 2012 to 2019, LAPD public information officer Tony Im told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to an arrest report, Weinberg was arrested at a residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. and booked on several sexual assault charges including rape. The report alleges that Weinberg would approach women by telling them he was a photographer and would arrange photo shoots with them in his residence, where the alleged incidents of assault would occur.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it had begun to review the case.

Weinberg is credited as co-executive producer on over 100 episodes of NBC’s Scrubs. He has also worked in the same position on Showtime’s Californication, which starred David Duchovny, and on FX’s Charlie Sheen-led Anger Management.

For his work on Scrubs and also his writing on Politically Incorrect, he has been nominated for five Emmy Awards. Other TV credits include Veronica’s Closet, Wilfred, American Dad! and Graves.