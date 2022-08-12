×
Eric Weinberg, ‘Scrubs’ Writer Arrested for Sexual Assault, Has Court Date Postponed (Exclusive)

The District Attorney's office notified victims involved in the case that it requires more time to process and review a large influx of new allegations from additional women the LAPD has received.

The court date of Scrubs writer and co-executive producer Eric Weinberg, who was arrested in July on sexual assault charges, has been postponed, according to alleged survivors involved in the case. 

Weinberg, who was previously arrested on suspicion of rape in 2014, was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Aug 12, at which point the District Attorney’s office would present the charges against him and he would enter a plea. 

The Deputy District Attorney (DDA) reviewing the case, Marlene Martinez, informed alleged survivors on Thursday that her office would need more time to review a sudden and large influx of evidence delivered by detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers with the LAPD arrested Weinberg on July 14 at his Los Feliz home. According to an arrest report, Weinberg allegedly assaulted multiple women from 2012 to 2019, though investigators suspect victims as far back as the ‘90s. The report alleges that Weinberg would lure women to his home under the pretense of a photoshoot before assaulting them. 

Weinberg maintained a steady presence in writers rooms from the late 1990s to 2016. Most notably, he worked on the hit NBC show Scrubs from 2002 to 2006, with credits as co-executive producer on over 100 episodes. He held the same position for one season of Showtime’s David Duchovny vehicle Californication, as well as FX’s Anger Management starring Charlie Sheen. 

His work on Scrubs and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher netted him five Emmy nominations.

The District Attorney’s office has not yet specified a new court date. 

