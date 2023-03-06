Eugene Levy Says Getting Recognized by Fans for His ‘American Pie’ Role “Got a Bit Tedious”

Eugene Levy has had many iconic roles throughout his career, but he seems a little relieved that the films he gets recognized for the most has changed over the years.

For decades, the Cheaper by the Dozen 2 actor was known for playing Jim’s dad in American Pie, a movie where four teenage boys enter a pact before graduation with the goal to lose their virginity by prom night. In the 1999 film, he catches his character’s son (Jason Biggs as Jim) in quite a sexual situation involving an apple pie.

But in a recent interview with The Guardian, published online Sunday, Levy explained that “The American Pie thing got a bit tedious. People would bring me apple pie every time I went into a restaurant or to a wedding. Which is kind of funny, but it did happen a lot.”

Once Schitt’s Creek gained popularity after its debut in 2015, the actor said he now gets attention from fans for his role as Johnny Rose, the head of the Rose family, in the series. “All over the world,” he added. “People came up and talked about the show in pretty much any location we visited.”

The series, which ran for six seasons and won nine Emmy Awards, follows a family who goes from extremely wealthy to broke overnight due to fraud. When they learn their only remaining asset is a small town — Schitt’s Creek — they move there to try and rebuild their empire but are left with a culture shock.