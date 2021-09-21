Eva Longoria, America Ferrera’s Poderistas to Release COVID-19 PSAs

Poderistas, a Latina-led organization co-founded by Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, is working with the California Department of Public Health to encourage Latinas across the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine through public service announcements.

Unveiled Tuesday, the partnership — which comes during Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month — hopes to explain the benefits of taking the vaccine.

The PSAs are currently airing in English and Spanish on both digital and social media platforms. Longoria is featured in one of the videos alongside Francia Raísa, Kate del Castillo, Maria Elena Salinas, Patty Rodriguez, and Chloe Bridges.

“What are you waiting for?,” Longoria asks in the PSA. “COVID-19 is spreading faster and easier.” “Even if you had COVID, you need to get vaccinated,” del Castillo explains.

The State of California’s collaboration with Poderistas is part of the state’s “Vaccinate All 58” campaign which aims to get all Californians aged 12 and up vaccinated.

In addition to the PSAs, later this month California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris, MD, MPH, FAAP will hold a panel discussion with fellow Poderistas co-founder Elsa Collins and actress Diana Maria Riva.

Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, said in a press release statement, “The LatinX community has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. This series of PSAs creates greater awareness and reinforces the importance and urgent need for getting vaccinated. We believe these videos will reduce vaccine hesitancy and increase the continued willingness and desire to protect oneself, family and community.”

Founded in 2020, Poderistas was created for and by Latinas to celebrate and encourage Latina voices throughout the community. Alexandra Martinez-Kondracke, Carmen Perez, Christy Haubegger, Jess Morales Rocketto, Mónica Ramírez, Olga Segura, and Stephanie Valencia are also co-founders.

Watch the PSAs in English and Spanish below.