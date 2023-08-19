Hollywood Bowl Concert, Los Angeles Sports Games Rescheduled as Hurricane Hilary Nears Southern California

As Hurricane Hilary approaches Southern California, several events in Los Angeles are being rescheduled this weekend.

My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes’ joint Hollywood Bowl show Sunday night was postponed until Aug. 28, the Bowl’s official Twitter account announced on Saturday. Attendees will be able to use their tickets — including parking, shuttle, and park and ride passes — on the new date with no further action needed. The Bowl also gave ticketholders an opportunity to exchange, donate, refund or receive account credit for their tickets if they no longer want them.

In the sports realm, the Dodgers’ game against the Miami Marlins, which was scheduled for Sunday, was pushed to Saturday afternoon instead. The teams will now face off in a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the 6:10 p.m. PT game still on the schedule.

The L.A. Galaxy’s match against Real Salt Lake, also set for Sunday, has been rescheduled for Oct. 14, due to the incoming storm. Tickets for the soccer game will also be honored for the rescheduled date.

The HollyShorts Film Festival, which has been going on since Aug. 10, has canceled its finale for Sunday. A rep for the festival said it will instead be doing a paired-down version of the awards at midnight Saturday.

As for events that have not been canceled or postponed as of Saturday afternoon, Karol G’s show at the Rose Bowl Saturday night will go on as planned. The stop marks the Latin superstar’s third stop on her Mañana Será Bonito stadium tour that kicked off in Los Vegas on Aug. 11. Karol G is supposed to have a second show in Pasadena on Sunday night, which hasn’t been pushed at this point.

A George & Tammy FYC event is also set to take place as planned on Sunday night since it’s indoors. Attendees will indulge in cocktails and light bites, as they enjoy a selection of costumes on display from the series. Costume designer Mitchell Travers will be in attendance, as well as George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

Hurricane Hilary became a Category 4 storm quickly on Friday before downgrading to a Category 3 and eventually Category 2 storm Saturday midday as it approaches Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, according to The Associated Press. Meteorologists also expect the storm to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to the peninsula and to the southwestern United States. It’s predicted to continue to weaken as it makes its way north.

The Hollywood Reporter will continue to update this story with more cancellations or postponements due to the storm.