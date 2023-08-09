Universal Studios Hollywood Announces ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Halloween Horror Nights House

The evil dead will rise at this year’s Hollywood Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Evil Dead Rise, the latest chapter in the long-running horror franchise, will get its own terrifying house as part of this year’s iteration of the annual Halloween event. The house will bring HHN guests into the new but just as twisted tale, which is based on New Line Cinema’s 2023 box office hit.

The house was announced Wednesday, alongside two other original houses and the theme for this year’s Terror Tram experience. Additional houses at the Los Angeles-based park include Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, based on ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore, and the return of Holidayz in Hell, which takes guests through a series of terrifying seasonal celebrations.

The 2023 Terror Tram will focus on The Exterminatorz, where HHN attendees will have to navigate an insect uprising led by Larry Larva, who’s bent on exterminating humans from the Earth. The Nope set will backend the experience for the second year in a row, with guests able to walk through the Jupiter’s Claim set while encountering The Tethered from another Jordan Peele film, Us.

The Evil Dead Rise announcement follows the more recent news of The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count and Universal Monsters: Unmasked experiences. HHN had previously announced a house-based Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning video game The Last of Us, as well as a house inspired by the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights at Universal Studios Hollywood beginning Sept. 7 through Oct. 31.