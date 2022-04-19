Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, Police Say

Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., Miller was taken into custody after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa on the Big Island, police said. The alleged assault occurred at a get-together at a private residence.

Miller, according to police, “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

Miller was arrested shortly thereafter, being located during a traffic stop, police said. The actor was released “pending further investigation,” police said.

In late March, The Flash star was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Hilo.

Miller, best known for playing the superhero Flash in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe franchise, currently also appears in the studio’s newly released Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series.